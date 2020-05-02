e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doctor celebrates SHO’s birthday on duty in Amritsar

Doctor celebrates SHO’s birthday on duty in Amritsar

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.

it-s-viral Updated: May 02, 2020 13:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amritsar
The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.
The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable. (ANI)
         

In a mark of gratitude towards corona warriors, Dr Satyajeet and other police officials celebrated the birthday of Civil Lines SHO Shiv Darshan Singh on Friday while he was on duty.

Dr Satyajeet said that since police officers are doing their duties despite challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, he wanted to give them a small present by cutting a cake on his birthday.

“Cops are working continuously amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite several challenges. So I thought of giving them a small gift by cutting the cake on the birthday of the SHO,” said Dr Satyajeet.

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.

“I am very happy. I will remember this moment in my life because of the way I’ve been honoured here,” said Shiv Darshan Singh.

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper