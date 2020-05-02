Doctor celebrates SHO’s birthday on duty in Amritsar

it-s-viral

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:53 IST

In a mark of gratitude towards corona warriors, Dr Satyajeet and other police officials celebrated the birthday of Civil Lines SHO Shiv Darshan Singh on Friday while he was on duty.

Dr Satyajeet said that since police officers are doing their duties despite challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, he wanted to give them a small present by cutting a cake on his birthday.

“Cops are working continuously amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite several challenges. So I thought of giving them a small gift by cutting the cake on the birthday of the SHO,” said Dr Satyajeet.

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.

“I am very happy. I will remember this moment in my life because of the way I’ve been honoured here,” said Shiv Darshan Singh.