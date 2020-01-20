e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Dog ‘becomes’ adorable ‘goodboye sandwich’, video will cure your Monday blues

In the video, a person is seen holding two pieces of bun while the dog is sitting at a distance.

Jan 20, 2020
The ‘goodboye sandwich’ video has garnered close to 8.8 lakh views.
The 'goodboye sandwich' video has garnered close to 8.8 lakh views. (Twitter/@_TheBestDogs)
         

There are many for whom the start of their workweek, Monday, triggers all sorts of feelings – especially sadness. In fact, often many feel sluggish and unmotivated once the day called Monday sets in. If you can relate with these situations then you are most probably having a case of Monday blues. Hence, as a little cheer-you-up, here’s a video involving a dog ‘turning’ into a ‘sandwich’. There’s a chance that the video will lift up your mood.

“Did someone order a goodboye sandwhich?” reads the video’s caption. It was shared on Twitter by profile ‘Dogs are the best people’.

In the video, a person is seen holding two pieces of bun while the dog is sitting at a distance. Within moments, the four-legged creature comes forward and rests it face on one of the buns the person is holding in their palm. Then the person places the other bun on top of the dog’s head - creating an adorable “goodboye sandwich”.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared yesterday on January 19, the video managed to garner close to 8.8 lakh views. Additionally, it has also gathered about 84,000 likes and over 18,600 rewteets.

The video wowed people due to its adorableness and they mentioned the same in the comments too. Here’s what they tweeted:

There were also some who shared similar hilarious images but with other animals:

What do you think of the ‘goodboye sandwich’ video?

