Dog lies down during walk, refuses to budge. Watch hilarious viral video

Netizens are totally in love with the dog.

Aug 09, 2019 14:32 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dog can be seen lying on her back on the pavement. (Screengrab)
The dog can be seen lying on her back on the pavement. (Screengrab)(Twitter/@StephLauren)
         

Don’t you sometimes feel completely drained of energy and decide not to move from your bed. If you’ve had those moments, you’ll relate completely with this out on a walk. A hilarious video of the doggo shows just tired she felt during her walk and it’s left people smiling from ear to ear.

The video was posted by Steph Haberman on Twitter with a caption saying: “Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good!”

In the nine-seconds-long clip, the dog can be seen lying on her back on the pavement. Her human tries hard to convince her to move by giving her a nudge and a belly rub but the dog simply refuses to budge.  

Netizens, it seems, are totally in love with the dog. The post shared on August 4, has collected over 3.5 million views and more than 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ and counting.

Twitter users have flooded the comments section of the post. Many began sharing images and videos of their own dogs behaving the same way. Now, there are even more aww-dorable videos and pictures. 

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:37 IST

