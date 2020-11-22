e-paper
Elon Musk replies to question on how people will live on Mars. Any guesses?

It all started with a tweet which prompted Elon Musk to reply.

Nov 22, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk’s reply prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
Elon Musk’s reply prompted people to share all sorts of comments. (Instagram/@elonrmuskk)
         

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in a Twitter conversation, recently shared his version of civilization on Mars. To be precise, he shared how he thinks the first humans on the Red Planet will live.

It all started with a question by a Twitter user @Astronomiaum. In the caption, translated from Portuguese,they asked Musk about a statement of his which he made a few years ago. They enquired if Musk thinks it’s really possible to populate Mars with more than 1 million people by 2050. To which, the tech giant replied, Deveras!, which loosely translates to “Really!”

Following which, @Astronomiaum again asked, “Elon: When people arrived on Mars, would the planet already be terraformed or would people have another way created by SpaceX to survive on the red planet?” To which, Musk replied that people will live in glass domes first and then added:

His reply prompted people to share various questions.

“Will glass provide sufficient protection from radiation?” asked a Twitter user. “Wouldn’t it be safer to live under ground at first on Mars? Would provide shelter from radiation, wind/dust storms, asteroids, etc. Using natural lava tubes have been suggested as a start,” shared another.

What do you think of Musk’s reply?

