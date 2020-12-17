e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Elon Musk wants you to increase your phone’s brightness to see his latest tweet

Elon Musk wants you to increase your phone’s brightness to see his latest tweet

“Star Light, Star Bright,” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Elon Musk.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:55 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of comments. (REUTERS)
         

If you’re a regular Twitter user, you may be familiar with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s varied tweets. From amusing to out-of-the-box to inspiring to quirky, he shares all sorts of posts. Just like his recent tweet that has a very sweet surprise for people. However, there is something he wants people to do while seeing the post, turn up the brightness of their phone. Chances are once you know the reason behind the request, you’ll find yourself smiling.

“Star Light, Star Bright,” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Musk. The post includes a picture of the Moon against a dark sky with a text reading, “Turn up the brightness to see the stars”.

We won’t spoil the fun for you, so take a look at the share yourself:

Did you see it too? In case you haven’t, this reply by a Twitter user will tell you about the surprising positive message hidden in the picture.

Yes, it says “You, you’re the star.”

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes along with several retweets. People found the post to be amusing and thanked Musk for spreading such a positive message.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Elon Musk replies to question on how people will live on Mars. Any guesses?

tags
top news
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In