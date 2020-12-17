Elon Musk wants you to increase your phone’s brightness to see his latest tweet

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:55 IST

If you’re a regular Twitter user, you may be familiar with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s varied tweets. From amusing to out-of-the-box to inspiring to quirky, he shares all sorts of posts. Just like his recent tweet that has a very sweet surprise for people. However, there is something he wants people to do while seeing the post, turn up the brightness of their phone. Chances are once you know the reason behind the request, you’ll find yourself smiling.

“Star Light, Star Bright,” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Musk. The post includes a picture of the Moon against a dark sky with a text reading, “Turn up the brightness to see the stars”.

We won’t spoil the fun for you, so take a look at the share yourself:

Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

Did you see it too? In case you haven’t, this reply by a Twitter user will tell you about the surprising positive message hidden in the picture.

Here’s what it says if you’re still using a Nokia : pic.twitter.com/UnPJXJ7zbr — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 17, 2020

Yes, it says “You, you’re the star.”

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes along with several retweets. People found the post to be amusing and thanked Musk for spreading such a positive message.

you’re a star taking us among the stars ⭐️ — danielle x (@lovemesomemusk) December 17, 2020

I wish I may, I wish I might pic.twitter.com/kU7vWaWIY9 — Reagan (@bluemoondance74) December 17, 2020

When I turn up the brightness of my mobile phone what I see is this pic.twitter.com/GUOcCDjVZU — Kusha (@KSharmaSparks) December 17, 2020

wow that’s so sweet Elon, thanks. — Goose Wayne Batman (@GooseWayneTV) December 17, 2020

Elon you are breathtaking pic.twitter.com/f3swpHA9Cz — Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) December 17, 2020

Love you Elon! 😊🤗✨

Me, After brightening up my screen👇 😆 pic.twitter.com/mUzg6tHXpB — 🔋🚀🟠🌞⚡🧠📲⚫ (@Nivetha_7_42) December 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post?

