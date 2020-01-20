e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Ever seen a deer shed it antlers? Rare footage captured on camera

Since being shared a few days back, the video has garnered close to six lakh views.

Jan 20, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
The video of deer sharing its antlers created quite a stir online (representational image).
A deer holds a special place among mammals for one of its unique abilities. It can regenerate a complete part of its body – the antlers. It’s a fact that many know, but an occurrence which is hardly witnessed. Recently, however, rare footage of a deer shedding its antlers was captured on camera and later shared on Facebook.

“Ann Sivori kindly shared her spectacular and unique trail camera video of an 8-point buck shedding both of its antlers in Northfield, Vermont,” wrote Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and shared the video on their Facebook page. Further suggesting, the viewers should “watch closely” because the incident takes place really fast.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days back, the video has garnered close to six lakh views. Additionally, it has gathered over 4,400 shares and more than 2,900 reactions. The video has surprised many. While many expressed their awe, there were some who thanked the department for sharing the rare footage.

“Amazing video! Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Facebook user. “What the most amazing, once in a lifetime video shot!” commented another. “Pretty amazing considering of all of the places that he could have dropped his antlers,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

