Home / It's Viral / Ever seen an eagle blink its eyes? Slow-motion video captures the incredible sight

Ever seen an eagle blink its eyes? Slow-motion video captures the incredible sight

The slow-motion video details how the bird blinks its eyes.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 13:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows how an eagle blinks its eyes.
The video shows how an eagle blinks its eyes. (YouTube/The Slow Mo Guys)
         

Have you ever wondered how an eagle blinks its eyes? If not, then this viral video will show you how and let us warn you that its incredibleness may leave you mesmerised.

Though initially posted back in 2019, the video again captured people’s attention after being recently shared on Twitter. “Do you know how an eagle blinks? No? Well, here now take a look,” with this caption a Twitter user shared the video.

The slow-motion video details how the bird blinks its eyes and let us tell you it’s nothing like what humans do! In fact, the eyelid of the bird is also very different. Take a look and prepare to be amazed:

“I cannot stop watching it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Three eyed raven vibes,” tweeted another with a Game of Thrones reference. “Wow, it’s just amazing,” exclaimed a third. “That is just so crazy,” wrote a fourth.

The white eyelid is called the nictitating membrane. It’s a thin membrane found beneath or at the inner angle of the eyelid in many vertebrates, animals with a backbone or spinal column. It has the capability of extending across the length of the entire eyeball.

The video is actually a part of a longer video that shows all sorts of birds in slow motion. Shared on a YouTube channel named The Slow Mo Guys, the clip is fascinating to watch. Take a look:

What do you think of the video? Did you find it incredible?

