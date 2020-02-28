Family taking pic on rail tracks narrowly escapes incoming train. Watch scary video

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:48 IST

A video of a family posing for photographs has grabbed the spotlight on the Internet and for a very scary reason. The family decided to do their photoshoot in a very risky location - railway tracks. And, the situation turned real scary real fast when in middle of their session a train rushed towards then in full speed.

In the video, a few people – adults and kids - are seen strolling on railway tracks. Within some time, a train approaches and gets too close to the people. The family rushes to get off the tracks and manages to get to safety in the nick of time before something fatal happens.

The video also has a warning which asks people to stay off the tracks, reminding them that this family may have been lucky but not everyone will have the same privilege.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared the video has garnered more than 1.6 lakh views. People also dropped varied comments and many called the family “irresponsible.”

“Always assume a rail line is active and stay off the tracks. Nobody should ever be on the tracks for any reason. I hope those people learned a lesson. They were extremely lucky and it could’ve turned out a lot worse,” wrote a YouTube user.

“I hope the local police see this video and give each one of those adults a citation for trespassing and for child endangerment, especially the guy with the camera,” commented another. “This family was foolish!!” wrote a third.

