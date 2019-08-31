e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Forest officials rescue Indian pangolin from a house in Odisha

Pangolins are often referred to as the world’s most trafficked mammal.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:02 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Cuttack
pangolin are considered to be at high risk of extinction.
pangolin are considered to be at high risk of extinction. (Twitter/ANI)
         

An Indian Pangolin was rescued from a house by the forest officials at Kharod village near Talachandragiri Reserve forest in Odisha. The mammal was rescued on Friday from the house in Badamba Range of Athagarh Forest Division in Cuttack.

Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sasmita Lenka said, “The rescued pangolin is currently kept in the Badamba Forest Range and will later be released into Nandankanan Zoo.”

ANI also took to Twitter to share the images of this animal on Twitter. Take a look:

Pangolins are often referred to as the world’s most trafficked mammal. Pangolin scales are made of keratin - the material found in human fingernails and hair - and they have no proven medicinal value. Pangolin meat is considered a delicacy in some countries, and the scales are used as decorations for rituals and jewellery. They are considered to be at high risk of extinction, primarily as a result of illegal poaching.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 13:02 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss