Friendship Day 2019: Quotes to send to your friend on this special day
For many, one of their most cherished relationships in life is friendship. Each year, in India, the first Sunday of August is marked as Friendship Day - a day especially dedicated to celebrate the special bond between friends. This year too, many are prepping to celebrate the day with total gusto. From exchanging gifts to sharing quotes or even making plans to spend time together, people will indulge in various things to rejoice the loving and caring bond with their friends.
To make your Friendship Day a little special, we have collected some quotes. Each quote captures the essence of friendship.
“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.”
-- Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”
-- Oprah Winfrey
“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.”
-- Bernard Meltzer
“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.”
-- David Tyson
“Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends.”
-- Virginia Woolfe
The idea, which was first introduced by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hal, in 1920, has now become an important symbol of harmonious friendships, globally.
So, which quote would you send to your friend on this Friendship Day?
First Published: Aug 03, 2019 17:45 IST