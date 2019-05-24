Fugitive vows to surrender if his wanted poster gets 15,000 ‘likes’ on FB

A recent deal struck between a fugitive and a police department has left netizens amused because of its unusual nature. A Connecticut police department shared a post stating that a suspect has promised to surrender if his wanted poster gets 15,000 “likes” on Facebook.

The department shared two wanted posters and one among them, named Jase Simms, has made the deal. He is being sought by the authorities for having multiple arrest warrants to his name, The Telegraph reports.

A member of the police department shared Simms’ wanted poster on May 22 with a caption that reads, “Here’s an interesting one...Jose Simms … negotiated with me earlier this week… and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 “likes” on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split). It will be difficult but is doable. So please, “like” this post, and while you’re at it share it, Tweet it, Instagram it, Snapchat it…”

The post received more than 26,000 “likes” in just two day. So, netizens started asking if the suspect has turned himself in. To quench the curiosity of netizens, the department later added an update on their Facebook post stating that the escapee is yet to uphold his side of bargain. They further added that regardless of the “likes” received on the post, the department will continue to search for the fugitives.

While some Facebook users commented that they would share and like the post, others appreciated the police department’s sense of humour.

However, not everyone was on board with the police department’s humourous approach. One Facebook user commented, “I cannot believe we are helping a criminal get attention, fame, and notoriety for bad behavior. This is nuts”. A few more portrayed similar notions while commenting.

What is your view about this unusual deal?

