Giant pet leech feeds on person’s arm, video creeps people out

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:25 IST

A stomach-churning video of a leech sucking blood from a person’s forearm has resurfaced on Twitter and it’s now creeping people out.

In the video, a bloated leech sucks blood from the forearm of a person as they calmly films the incident. What makes the matter scarier is a flashlight being used as the only source of light in an otherwise dark room.

The video isn’t new and was originally shared on YouTube back in 2015. However, it again piqued people’s attention after it was recently shared by reddit user.

Since being shared some 13 hours back, the post has received lots of interaction. Till now, it has gathered over 8,700 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. The video has now freaked people out and it’s clear from the varied comments they dropped.

“This is a truly awful image. Thank you,” wrote a reddit user. “Cheers mate you’ve made me physically cringe,” wrote another. “The flashlight in the dark room makes this several times worse,” observed a third. “This is the thing that almost makes me leave this sub! I am equally disgusted and intrigued,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?