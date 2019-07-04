Today in New Delhi, India
Giant sinkholes swallow trucks in Florida. Pics are frightening

The OCFire Rescue department’s Twitter handle explained that the trucks had been swallowed into a giant hole.

it's viral Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Truck,Florida,Twitter
The cause for the holes isn’t clear. (Twitter/@OCFireRescue)

Huge sinkholes swallowed several trucks in Orange County, Florida and pictures from the incident look quite scary. Images and details about the sinkholes were shared by Orange County Fire Rescue on Twitter. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

In a tweet, the OCFire Rescue handle explained that trucks had been swallowed into a giant hole. “There was one man who stays in a mobile home on the property - he was not injured,” they tweeted along with pictures.

According to ClickOrlando.com, the cause for holes isn’t clear. However, the owner of the property said draining of a lake on a nearby property may be the reason.

Since there’s a risk of petroleum leaking from the trucks, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection is also looking into the incident, reports WFTV.

The recue department is presently concerned about securing the area and making it safe, reports ClickOrlando.com. Once the area is secured, they will bring in crews to recover the vehicles.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:03 IST

