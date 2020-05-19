Grandma-grandson duo owned TikTok’s Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma challenge

it-s-viral

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:34 IST

An unlikely and absolutely adorable pair of a grandmother and her grandson is winning people over on TikTok with their cool moves. The duo took part in the video-sharing platform’s latest Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma challenge and totally owned it. There’s a chance that after seeing the video you will become a fan of this jodi.

The challenge is all about showing some quirky dance moves to a remixed version of the popular Hindi song and the duo flawlessly aced the challenge. Don’t take our words, see for yourself:

Shared just a day ago, the video has already garnered over two million views. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 2.1 lakh views and close to 2,100 comments. People were excited to see this duo perform the challenge with such gusto. Many couldn’t hold themselves back from praising the elderly woman for her enthusiasm and cuteness.

“Super dadi, I love her energy and her smile is so sweet,” wrote a TikToker. “Dadiji, your dance is too cute to handle,” expressed another. “Wow! It’s so sweet, especially grandmom’s performance,” commented a third.

One TikTok user wrote, “Dadi rocks” and we agree with that too!

What do you think of this dancing grandma-grandson duo?

