Grizzly bears fight it out on highway in ‘rare’ video caught on camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:41 IST

A video of an ‘incredibly rare and amazing moment’ featuring not one, but two grizzly bears has been shared on Facebook. The video shows the two bears fighting it out while a wolf observed their fight from a distance. A woman captured the moment and her video has since gone viral with over 1.6 million views and counting.

Facebook user Cari McGillivray was on a highway in British Columbia when she noticed the strange sight and captured it for posterity.

“Don’t normally post on here but thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting,” she wrote on Facebook. “Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance,” she added.

The video, a little over a minute long, shows the bears growling at each other before getting on twos and pouncing on one another. Moments later, they break into a full blown fight. And sure enough, you can see the wolf watching them from afar.

Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 43,000 shares and more than 15,000 reactions - and still counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“So cool you got to see this! Thanks for sharing,” says a Facebook user. “Interesting to watch the argument! Gotta finish it! See it my way!” says another. “Can’t tell you just how much I love this! Even though I was anxious for the bears. Wolf be like ‘holy s**t dudes CALM DOWN’,” says a third.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:41 IST