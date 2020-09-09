Harsh Goenka’s ‘no nonsense coffee guide’ is for anyone who gets confused by its different types

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:00 IST

Iced coffee on a hot day and a nice hot cup on a rainy or cold day is sometimes all you need to spruce up your mood. However, the one thing that can make even the simple process of getting coffee slightly cumbersome is when you can’t figure out the exact name for the drink you want. If you’ve struggled between a latte and a cappuccino and cannot tell the drinks apart, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer some respite.

Goenka, who often shares exciting and entertaining tweets, posted a ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ on his Twitter handle last evening.

“I’ve always heard fancy coffee types but never understood their meaning. So finally found this ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ - so thought let me make you wiser too!” he tweeted. Take a look:

I’ve always heard fancy coffee types but never understood their meaning. So finally found this ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ - so thought let me make you wiser too! pic.twitter.com/qgpMFfEbOt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 8, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions along with 1,500 likes.

“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user. “Hahahahaha a lifesaver truly... saved this instantly,” shared another. “Many thanks for the simplification!” wrote a third

Someone also took this opportunity to share this punny response. “‘Coffee’ achi baat share ki hai aapne, Sir... ‘chai-liye’, isi baat pe let’s have tea together,” posted a Twitter user.

What do you think about this tweet?