e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s ‘no nonsense coffee guide’ is for anyone who gets confused by its different types

Harsh Goenka’s ‘no nonsense coffee guide’ is for anyone who gets confused by its different types

Harsh Goenka often shares exciting and entertaining tweets and this one is no different.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:00 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user.
“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)
         

Iced coffee on a hot day and a nice hot cup on a rainy or cold day is sometimes all you need to spruce up your mood. However, the one thing that can make even the simple process of getting coffee slightly cumbersome is when you can’t figure out the exact name for the drink you want. If you’ve struggled between a latte and a cappuccino and cannot tell the drinks apart, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer some respite.

Goenka, who often shares exciting and entertaining tweets, posted a ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ on his Twitter handle last evening.

“I’ve always heard fancy coffee types but never understood their meaning. So finally found this ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ - so thought let me make you wiser too!” he tweeted. Take a look:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions along with 1,500 likes.

“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user. “Hahahahaha a lifesaver truly... saved this instantly,” shared another. “Many thanks for the simplification!” wrote a third

Someone also took this opportunity to share this punny response. “‘Coffee’ achi baat share ki hai aapne, Sir... ‘chai-liye’, isi baat pe let’s have tea together,” posted a Twitter user.

What do you think about this tweet?

tags
top news
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In