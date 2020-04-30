Havana the greyhound shows everyone how to get out of a slippery situation, literally

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:12 IST

We all have probably been in situations where we’ve said something we weren’t meant to say or done something that isn’t socially acceptable. In those scenarios, it is often best to just ‘skrt-skrt’ away. But how to leave such situations without attracting even more attention to oneself is a real mystery. Well, this greyhound named Havana is setting a precedent for everyone trying to get out of those greasy circumstances by showing us how she dodges slippery floors which she doesn’t like.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on April 30. Inaptly shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, it shows Havana being anything but derpy. The recording starts with the greyhound standing on a floor that is just too polished for her liking. The self-aware canine knows it doesn’t wish to be standing on this floor. So it slowly lifts one of its hind legs and then the other onto a sofa placed behind her. Through calculated movements, the doggo climbs on the couch, away from those slippery floors it doesn’t like.

If only we were all as cool as Havana in removing ourselves from situations we weren’t fond of!

via GIPHY

The post captioned, “Havana the greyhound is afraid of slippery floors, but if she goes backwards on them, they’re ok”, currently has almost 13,500 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the pooch! One Reddit user said, “Look at those long legs”. While another commented, “Lol I wonder if she would like dog booties”.

“If anyone wants a dog that is a source of constant enter-derp-ment, rescue a greyhound,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts one this slender beauty? Additionally, be sure to check out Havana and her dog family’s Instagram for some more such content.

Also Read | You need to get your paws on this movie trailer starring Wallace the French Bulldog