Homeowners use genius trick to stop theft. Watch viral video

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:36 IST

Tired of theft in their neighbourhood, a California couple has come with a genius trick to stop robbers. A video going viral all over social media shows the homeowners’ trick that has left many impressed.

“We have been having issues with people coming into our neighbourhood to try and steal tools out of vehicles (and anything else they can get their hands on),” Katie Camarena says in her post. “Our flood light didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure,” she adds.

The video shared by Camarena captures what appears to be a robbery attempt that was thwarted thanks to the trick. The clip, recorded on security camera, shows a man riding his bike towards the family’s truck. However, as he reaches closer to the vehicle, the motion-activated sprinkler goes off spraying water all over him. The man is seen turning around and cycling away.

Shared on February 28, the video has collected over 3.9 million views and more than 1.2 lakh shares. Several people have posted about the trick being a perfect idea.

“What a perfect idea. I love it,” says a Facebook user. “If it’s running on a tank of water you got to put some food coloring in it,” suggests another. “Thanks for the laugh and the help. Planning to use in the back yard/alley. No more illegal trash dumping!” comments a third. “Good scare technique,” says a fourth.