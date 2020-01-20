Husky with ‘weird’ eyes gets forever home after adoption post went viral

it-s-viral

When a shelter failed to find a forever home for a husky because of her ‘weird-looking’ eyes, they took to social media to ask for help. Thankfully, people obliged and how!

On January 15 Husky House, a rescue and adoption center, took to Facebook to share the story of Jubilee. She is a 4-year-old husky who has been staying in the center for long. In the post the shelter wrote that she came from a breeder who didn’t sell her because he found her “weird” looking.

“Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them. I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog,” read the post. “I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look,” it added.

With a plea, the ending lines of the post read, “Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

Expectedly, the post tugged at the heartstrings of many and it quickly went viral. The shelter’s effort of seeking Jubilee’s forever home paid off. In an update on the same post, the shelter informed that she finally got adopted and is all ready to start her “wonderful new life” with her “fur-siblings”.

Several people dropped comments on the post, before and after the update. While many commented that Jubilee looks adorable, several others wanted to know how they could proceed with the adoption.

“She’s a sweet, sweet girl, I visited with her last night, so gentle and beautiful,” wrote a Facebook user. “Jubilee I think your cute little cartoon eyes are so damn adorable ... it’s was makes you, you! Paws Crossed you find the perfect home,” commented another. “I absolutely love her looks!! She’s right, she’s not pretty, She’s beautiful!!” wrote a third.

What do you think of this adorable husky?

