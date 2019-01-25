ICYMI: Principal’s killer dance routine with students in China goes viral

You’ll wish your principal was as cool as this one from a school in China. A video that’s gone crazy viral all over the Internet shows a principal dancing along with his students, leading them in a shuffle dance routine. The 10 second clip of the principal has brought a smile to many faces and made him something of an Internet celebrity.

Zhang Pengfei is the principal of Xiguan Primary School in Linyi County in north China’s Shanxi Province. And the shuffle dance routine is now a regular feature at the school.

The Ministry of Education in China requires students of middle schools and primary schools to have at least 25 to 30 minutes of exercise time. Xiguan Primary School promoted the practice of calisthenics but Pengfei soon realised that students weren’t excited about the activity. So the principal decided to give calisthenics a miss and instead introduced shuffle dance into the students’ routine.

“If I introduced [the shuffle dance] to our school, [I knew] the students will definitely love it because of the charm of the rhythmic background music. So I secretly learned the dance routine and technique,” he said.

It took Pengfei less than two months to get the hang of the dance routine and he even conducted a survey at school to see how many students were interested in it. He also invited a professional shuffle dance group to perform at school to see the reaction of the students.

By December the whole school was practicing shuffle dance during their break and students now look forward to it. The principal and teachers believe the dance has also benefited the students.

“Love this, a principal of a primary school, teaching his students the “shuffle”. Antidote to being on their digital devices, while promoting activity,” writes one Twitter user. “Why can’t other school principals be as creative, open minded and progressive as him?” wonders another.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:46 IST