e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / If this video of mom and baby panda playing doesn’t make you say ‘aww,’ we don’t know what will

If this video of mom and baby panda playing doesn’t make you say ‘aww,’ we don’t know what will

Shared by Berlin Zoo, the video is now breaking all kinds of cuteness barometers.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby panda with its mom.
The image shows the baby panda with its mom. (Twitter/Zoo Berlin)
         

Guess what’s black and white, furry, and can spark a flurry of “awws”? Yes, it’s a panda. But, what can be cuter than a panda? Obviously, more pandas! Just like this video which shows two pandas – a mom and her kid. And, this is one of such videos that will swell your heart with happiness and the one you cannot get enough of.

Shared by Berlin Zoo, the video is now breaking all kinds of cuteness barometers or at least that is what the comments suggest.

The video shows the little one being adorably annoying as it keeps its mother on her toes. It doesn’t even let the mom panda enjoy a splash of cold water in peace.

Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it can make you say “aww” repeatedly:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.6 lakh views – and counting. It has also collected more than 13,000 reactions from people with many using Facebook’s latest ‘care’ emoji.

“These two are so cute,” reads a translated comment of a Facebook user. “A great team, so cute and delightful,” wrote another. “This is such a super cute video,” express a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Tale of best friends Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat will make you miss you BFF

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Covid-19 infections in Russia near 450,000
LIVE: Covid-19 infections in Russia near 450,000
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In