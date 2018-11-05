In royal tribute, baker creates life-sized cake of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

A UK baker’s royal tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is winning major love. Lara Mason created a life-sized cake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a cake competition. Celebrating Meghan’s pregnancy, the cake shows some wonderful detailing “with added baby bump and all the necessities that come with having a little one”. The cake features a baby book in Meghan’s hand and a baby bag hanging from Harry’s shoulder as well.

According to Express, the 32-year-old baker spent over 250 hours creating the nearly 20 stone (approximately 127 kg) chocolate cake.

“It’s Cake International 2018 and I have been given the honour of being asked to exhibit a piece... which in my eyes is every cake makers dream come true, so thank you!” says Mason on Facebook.

The special cake was on display at Cake International at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, reports Mirror. Mason whisked 300 eggs and used over 50 kg of fondant icing to create the cake.

“Wish I could see it in person! Fantastic work!” says one Facebook user. “Amazing. The detail is absolutely spot on… should be so proud of yourself,” says another.

Back in May, Mason had created a similar cake of Harry and Meghan in honour of their wedding.

What do you think of the cake?

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:54 IST