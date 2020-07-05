Indian Railways creates record, operates 2.8 Km long train SheshNaag. Piyush Goyal tweets images

it-s-viral

The Indian Railways recently created a record for operating a 2.8 Km long freight train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as well as, the Railway Ministry of India tweeted the news of this amazing feat on their respective official handles.

The tweet by Railway Ministry details that SheshNaag is a train “amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives.” It is also the “longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.”

Goyal’s tweet further informs that the train operated between Nagpur and Korba.

शेषनाग Running on Track: Boosting freight transportation, Railways has run 251 wagons with 4 trains combined together, totalling to 2.8 km, between Nagpur & Korba. pic.twitter.com/UYrau3pfbi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2020

While Goyal’s tweet received over 15,300 likes, the tweet by the ministry garnered over 2,700 likes. People shared all sorts of comments on the posts. Here’s how netizens reacted to this marvel.

“Video ended but train didn’t. Kudos,” congratulated an individual. “Great achievement. Is this the experiment or will be a regular feature of transportation?” enquired another.

“Indian railway will beat the world and create many such records,” commented a third.

