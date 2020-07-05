e-paper
Indian Railways creates record, operates 2.8 Km long train SheshNaag. Piyush Goyal tweets images

‘SheshNaag’ is 2.8 Km long and is also the longest train to run on Indian Railways.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:46 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as well as, the Railway Ministry of India tweeted the news of this amazing feat.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as well as, the Railway Ministry of India tweeted the news of this amazing feat.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
         

The Indian Railways recently created a record for operating a 2.8 Km long freight train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as well as, the Railway Ministry of India tweeted the news of this amazing feat on their respective official handles.

The tweet by Railway Ministry details that SheshNaag is a train “amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives.” It is also the “longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.”

Goyal’s tweet further informs that the train operated between Nagpur and Korba.

Take a look at the video and the images shared:

While Goyal’s tweet received over 15,300 likes, the tweet by the ministry garnered over 2,700 likes. People shared all sorts of comments on the posts. Here’s how netizens reacted to this marvel.

“Video ended but train didn’t. Kudos,” congratulated an individual. “Great achievement. Is this the experiment or will be a regular feature of transportation?” enquired another.

“Indian railway will beat the world and create many such records,” commented a third.

What do you think of this massive feat achieved by the Indian Railways?

