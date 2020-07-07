e-paper
Is it brain cloud? NASA’s latest picture sparks curious questions

Posted on Twitter by NASA, the picture was captured some 250 miles above the southern Pacific Ocean.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:00 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image NASA shared on Twitter.
The image NASA shared on Twitter. (Twitter/NASA)
         

The videos and pictures of the Earth captured from space have the ability to mesmerise anyone. One such picture, taken from the International Space Station (ISS), has perfectly captured the beauty of our planet. Clicked by astronaut Colonel Doug Hurley, a picture of clouds floating in the Earth’s atmosphere has grabbed the attention of netizens mainly because they form an interesting pattern.

“At 250 miles above the southern Pacific Ocean, @Astro_Doug captured some cloud art from aboard the @Space_Station. What would you name this masterpiece?” reads the caption.

Take a look at the picture:

The post has garnered over 10,600 likes since being shared on July 6. Netizens found this cloud art as a doorway to their imagination and dropped all sorts of suggestive names for the mesmerising formation.

One individual commented that the clouds look like sky intestines:

To which NASA replied:

Another individual came up with this concept:

And NASA responded with this hilarious GIF

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture?

