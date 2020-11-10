e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Joe Biden’s old tweet featuring Mike Pence is going viral. Seen it yet?

Joe Biden’s old tweet featuring Mike Pence is going viral. Seen it yet?

The tweet was initially shared in 2016 and has captured netizens’ attention once again.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:31 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Joe Biden and Mike Pence.
The image shows Joe Biden and Mike Pence. (Twitter/@VP44)
         

Talks of the transition of power from a Trump administration to a Biden administration are underway in the US. Amidst all this, an old tweet from 2016 by president-elect Joe Biden has gone viral for an interesting reason. The share, which shows then vice-president Biden with vice-president-elect of that time, Mike Pence, may leave you with thoughts as well.

Posted on November 11, 2016, the tweet comprises a picture of Biden and Pence along with text that reads, “I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power”.

Check out the tweet here:

Now, many tweeple are resharing the post with their thoughts regarding the exchange.

Here are some such reactions on the micro-blogging application:

While Donald Trump is yet to concede to his opponent of the US presidential race, Joe Biden, the president-elect, along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris, is moving forward with the transition plan. Their website has been updated to show the four policy areas the Biden-Harris administration will prioritise. You can read more about it here.

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags
top news
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Bihar Results: Winners for 149 seats of 243 declared, 94 in progress
Bihar Results: Winners for 149 seats of 243 declared, 94 in progress
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In