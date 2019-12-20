Bengaluru DGP sings Jana Gana Mana to pacify citizenship act protesters. Watch

it-s-viral

Dec 20, 2019

In a unique way to convince protestors at Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest, DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore on Thursday sang national anthem over the public address system, making all protestor rise up from their place, who later agreed to culminate the agitation.

Shortly after the national anthem was commenced, people protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 vacated the place without any argument.

Earlier, while attempting to strike a chord with the protestors and to convince them to leave the place, Rathore had also warned them about how such agitation can be used by anti-social elements for their benefit.

Take a look at the video:

The video also created quite a stir on Twitter. People had a lot to say about the policeman’s unique approach. Here’s what they tweeted:

Nation wil be proud with such real officers

Karnataka public and police co-operation wil prove no bill or cruel politician can bring difference in our relations in society

Proud officer Shri Chetan Singh Rathore making nation proud.

Thank you officer

Jai hind🇮🇳 — Vinayak Kulkarni (@kulkarnioffice) December 19, 2019

This is called a peaceful protest. All Indians should have the right to protest but not riot. Good leaders are lacking and this video shows that good leaders can take it forward peacefully. — Srikant Sunkara (@srikantsunkara) December 19, 2019

Wow!! Chetan Singh Rathore Sir..a big salute to you for this!!👍👏

This was a goosebumps moment among all the mindless violence!! Gratitude 🙏@DCPCentralBCP — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) December 19, 2019

AWESOME is the only word that comes to the mind



HUGE RESPECT TO THE OFFICER



Jai Hind SALUTE 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#Respect #Salute



Seriously had Goosebumps... pic.twitter.com/m0DQSrfjNA — ॐ Ж Rudra ☬ ®️ (@RudraChakri) December 19, 2019

Section-144 is currently in place in several parts of Karnataka in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.