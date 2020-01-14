Kid bats while mom bowls. Heartening video wins Mohammad Kaif, Twitter

it-s-viral

A heartwarming video of a game of gully cricket is winning thousands of hearts on social media. And it’s got a lot to do with the players in the game. No, it isn’t Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or any other famous cricketer playing shots in this video. What makes it really special is that it shows a little kid batting on the road while his mother bowls to him. The heartening clip has been shared by many on Twitter, including former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

“Mother bowling, child batting. Just one word- Beautiful,” Kaif posted on Twitter along with the video. The short clip, just 27-second-long, shows a woman throwing the ball while a little boy, holding a bat, strikes it. Once the kid plays the shot, the woman is seen chasing the ball and bowling all over again.

The video seems even sweeter as the song Janam Janam from the film Phata Poster Nikla Hero plays in the background.

Kaif shared the video on January 13 and since then it has collected over 13,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Thank you for this video... My Maa has bowled a lot to me during the daytime and after office hours my Dad used to bowl at me. What were those days! Golden period of life,” says a Twitter user. “My son keeps pestering my mother (his grandmother) to bowl a few balls during his indoor net practice… my mother obliges for the love of his grandson,” comments another using the hashtag #loveforcricket.

“Wow! The shot was also great. Showcases motherly love and happiness even in tough circumstances,” says a third. “Pretty good straight shot, great bat speed and very fast running. All the makings of another great cricketer in the coming years. Hope some sports scout is watching,” comments a fourth.

What do you think of this video?