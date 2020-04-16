e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi calls it a 'big lesson'

Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi calls it a ‘big lesson’

“The kids taught a very important life lesson while playing,” reads Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
         

Stay home. Period. That’s the one thing people can do for their own and everyone else’s safety is stay home and flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak. Every now and then, authorities are urging people to follow proper norms of the lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He often shares tweets to remind people about the importance of following the preventative measures. Just like this video of a group of kids using the domino effect on bricks to explain how the virus spreads.

“The kids taught a very important life lesson while playing,” reads the prime minister’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

In the video, a kid teaches others how coronavirus spreads using bricks. Placed in a spiral, all the bricks topple when one brick falls. In the second attempt, however, one kid removes a brick while the effect takes place and this stops the others from falling down. Thus explaining how the spread can be prevented.

Since being shared, the video has gained over 2.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 49,000 likes and close to 11,000 retweets.

This short video has a big message and people thought the same. Here’s what people tweeted:

A few days ago, PM Modi tweeted another interesting video and urged people to see it. The video shows how infection can travel from one person to another.

Also Read | PM Modi tweets about #CoronaHeroes offering others help, praises their effort

