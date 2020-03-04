Kind gesture of cop towards student going for board exams in Mumbai wins hearts

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:20 IST

It’s March and board examinations are going on in full swing across the country. And, as rightly tweeted by Mumbai Police, the first day of the examinations has its own share of challenges. In that scenario, a little gesture of kindness, even from a stranger, can brighten up a student’s day.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share such a story of kindness of a traffic cop which has now own people over. The department quoted a tweet by a user named Rahull Raut who originally witnessed the incident.

“Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today,” Raut wrote. “At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last minute glances like these are important,” he added.

Then, while replying to his own tweet, he explained how the traffic police took it upon himself to help one of the students standing in the queue. “A traffic cop noticed this and asked the student if she had exams today, the student promptly nodded. He asked her to step out of the line, stopped a rickshaw for her and sent her away with a “Good luck for your exams!” saving her valuable time,” Raut tweeted.

Mumbai Police highlighted the post and wrote about the nervousness one feels during board examinations. The department also wished all the students who are appearing for SSC Board Exams.

Take a look at the tweet:

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) is Maharashtra state board examination for class 10 which stated from March 3.

From calling the gesture delightful to kind, people dropped all sorts of comments on the posts. Here’s how people reacted:

