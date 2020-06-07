Kirby the pomeranian tries to jump over a bush for a treat. It doesn’t go as planned

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:35 IST

English poet and playwright, William Shakespeare once wrote, “Though she be but little, she is fierce”. Even though he was referring to a hooman character in one of his plays, we feel that this phrase fits Kirby, the Pomeranian’s personality very aptly as well. Watching this video may make you think the same.

Posted on Instagram, a clip shows Kirby trying to jump over a bush with some encouragement from its hooman. The dog mom is seen holding a treat on one end of the shrub as Kirby stands on top of a bench at the other end.

The doggo appears to utter some words of motivation to itself, literally, before it takes a dive towards the treat. Will it make it through? Check out the video below to find out.

Since being shared, the brave pooch’s efforts have amused netizens. The post currently has almost 37,000 views and over 400 positive comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about Kirby, the overly happy pom. One person said, “Not what I expected”. We agree that ending kind of shook us too. Another individual wrote, “OMG priceless love the music lol”. Indeed, the music and text edited into the clip by Kirby’s parents really made the video all the more entertaining to watch.

“I laughed so hard! Bless his tiny determined heart,” read one comment. While an Instagram user declared, “Me trying anything in my life”. *Cough Cough* We cannot say that we don’t relate.

What are your thoughts on this determined little canine?

