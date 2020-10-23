e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kylie Jenner shares cute clip of mom Kris Jenner doing her makeup. Watch

Kylie Jenner shares cute clip of mom Kris Jenner doing her makeup. Watch

This video was shared on Kylie Jenner’s official YouTube channel.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Kylie Jenner: My Mom Does My Makeup,” reads the caption of this video.
“Kylie Jenner: My Mom Does My Makeup,” reads the caption of this video.(YouTube/@Kylie Jenner)
         

Fans often tune into the American reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians to you know… keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’. But, trust Kris Jenner’s youngest and richest child, makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, to bless her followers with some additional family content. Kylie is known for sharing videos that feature herself and her famous relatives on her YouTube channel. This recording, which was posted on her official YouTube account on October 12, is no exception to the rule. The cute clip shows Kris Jenner doing Kylie’s makeup. Watching the mother-daughter duo is bound to make you giggle.

“Kylie Jenner: My Mom Does My Makeup,” reads the caption of the post. The recording starts with Kylie introducing her mom to her many YouTube followers. “So my mommy is here today to do my makeup,” she says.

The duo banter for a bit before Kris gets into the process of putting on the makeup. “I’ve moistened my beauty blender,” she states. Just then, Kylie expresses her aversion for the word ‘moistened’.

Check out this as well as many other such cute and hilarious exchanges between the duo:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 7.5 million views and tons of comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “Kris Jenner is mom of the century! She set her children up for LIFE. Makeup lines, apps, shapewear, jeans, maternity pants, and reality TV. Their empire is literally timeless”.

Another individual wrote, “Lol, that’s cute”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner bakes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi. Video is as sweet as their treats

tags
top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In