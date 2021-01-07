Leopard spotted roaming in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:29 IST

A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.

A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.

The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam.

Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media.