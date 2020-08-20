e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice

‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice

Pune Police shared this post with the hashtag #GuardiansOfSafety.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police shared this cartoon along with their tweet.
Pune Police shared this cartoon along with their tweet. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

Not too long ago, Pune Police shared a witty post on their social media platforms regarding how to break the chain of fake news. Now, the force is back again with another advisory post which outlines many valuable lessons regarding citizens safety.

Shared on the Pune Police’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts on August 20, this post consists of four individual images. “Listen to your ‘Guardian Angel’, the path to safety lies within their words. #GuardiansOfSafety,” reads the text shared alongside the pictures.

The animated photographs follow the popular dramatic format of an angel and a devil sitting on someone’s shoulders – wherein one represents consciousness and the other stands for temptation. The department wittily used the format to share advice on various subjects ranging from social distancing to drugs.

The post suggests that when it comes to safety and security, one should listen to their guardian angels. Check out the tweet below which already has nearly 50 likes on the micro-blogging application. Additionally, this post has also received almost 200 likes on Instagram.

Pune police isn’t the only one using their social media presence to spread vital information to the public. On August 17, Maharashtra Police shared a post referencing a game many may recall playing in their childhood, called Tippy Tippy Top. The department used the game-related post to increase awareness about the importance of wearing masks.

What are your thoughts on this share by the Pune Police?

tags
top news
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In