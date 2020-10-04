e-paper
Losing her pet made this woman create networking site for dog parents. Her story is heartening

This post was shared on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Devanshi Shah and a dog named Hazel.
The image shows Devanshi Shah and a dog named Hazel.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
         

If you’re currently a pet parent or have been one in the past, then you know the level of caretaking and affection that goes into raising a furry kid. These animal cuties often become a part of the family, sometimes even gaining the title of the favourite child. Sadly, at times, pet parents have to face the heartbreaking reality of losing these beloved creatures, absence of whom can definitely be felt in and around the household. This post, by the Humans of Bombay, perfectly captures all those nuances of being a pet parent and shows what one particular dog mom did after losing her four-legged child. Their story is incredibly heartwarming.

Humans of Bombay shared this post on their official Instagram page on October 4. The share consists of six individual pictures. The caption details the story of Devanshi Shah and her pet dog, Hazel.

It reads, “I was over the moon when my brother surprised me with Hazel on my 20th birthday. She weighed 600 gm and fit in my palms. We’d wake up together, have breakfast on the same table and be stuck to each other all day”. The text further talks about all the fun memories Shah has of Hazel.

Then the story takes a turn to shed light on the time Hazel fell ill. “But soon, Hazel fell ill. The vet said there was no issue – her reports were normal, except for a minor discrepancy. Before we could investigate further, Hazel fell terribly sick,” details the caption.

Shah goes on to talk about the unfortunate turn of events and how the sorrow she felt from Hazel’s passing lead to the creation of PetKonnect, an online community for dog parents. She states, “After 10 months, I came up with PetKonnect – a networking site for dog owners to access resources, connect with vets and get emergency aid. During the pandemic, we’ve also launched a 24 hour vet-on-call service to make sure pet parents get the help they need–we’ve managed to assist several people. In January, when I was at petfed (a pet festival), I spoke to over 200 pet parents”.

Check out the full story:

View this post on Instagram

"I was over the moon when my brother surprised me with Hazel on my 20th birthday. She weighed 600 gms & fit in my palms. We’d wake up together, have breakfast on the same table & be stuck to each other all day. Hazel became the most favourite member of our family. When I had to move for my post-grad, Hazel wasn’t happy. She’d sit inside my bags & not let me pack or pretend to be miffed by not eating. But I convinced myself that it’s a matter of just one year. When I was away, I’d speak to her everyday on video call–she’d run towards my room thinking that I was back. The biggest reason for me to come back home after my graduation was Hazel. It took some cajoling, but she was so happy to have me home, that we were back to being stuck together in no time! But soon, Hazel fell ill. The vet said there was no issue–her reports were normal, except for a minor discrepancy. Before we could investigate further, Hazel fell terribly sick. I vividly remember–it was 10pm when we took her to the hospital for an emergency operation. She was bleeding internally–we tried to find matching blood for her, but couldn’t. Hazel didn’t make it–she passed away in my arms. The next few months were hard. All of us tried to resume our routine, but something didn’t feel right. I was heartbroken–even though we’d caught Hazel’s symptoms at the onset, we still lost her. Having experienced this trauma first hand, I knew the state of medical services for animals is very poor in India. I decided to do something about it. After 10 months, I came up with PetKonnect–a networking site for dog owners to access resources, connect with vets & get emergency aid. During the pandemic, we’ve also launched a 24 hour vet-on-call service to make sure pet parents get the help they need–we’ve managed to assist several people. In Jan, when I was at petfed, I spoke to over 200 pet parents. I had a mini pop version of Hazel & told everyone I was doing this in her memory. The reviews were amazing. One dog owner gave me a badge with a heart on it–she hugged me & said, ‘I can’t imagine what you must have gone through, but I’m sure Hazel would be proud’–it was the best moment ever." #WorldAnimalWelfareDay

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, the share has accumulated over 30,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Hazel must be super proud of you”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing” “This is so sweet,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

