Man saved from tiger after acting dead. Watch shocking video

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:56 IST

A video of a man getting attacked by a tiger and playing dead to save his life in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media. A video of the incident was recently shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan in which a man could be seen lying under a tiger, with their faces extremely close to each other.

The tweet read, “You want to see how a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a tiger? Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior.”

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

In the comment section, another user shared the full video of 31 seconds with the caption, “Here’s the full video”. In the thread of tweets, he also informed that the incident occurred in Tumsar in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.

The video shows the tiger being chased away by a huge crowd when it suddenly grabs a man. After that the tiger sits almost on top of him, but the man remained motionless. When the tiger saw that people were still approaching him and trying to scare him away, it got up and ran for his life.

All this while, the man remained still. Apparently sensing him to be dead, the tiger decided to flee without causing any harm to him.

Twitterati lauded the man for his presence of mind. A user wrote: “Unfortunately Urbanization increases the contact between big cats and people. Tigers are so elusive its very difficult to even spot them when they are right around you.”

Another wrote: “This is sheer luck for the man. His calm behaviour and courage helped him. Glad that both the tiger & the man are safe. God was kind to both.”

A post read, “The man at least remembered the old folk tale where a man played dead when a bear came by.”

A Tweeple remarked, “This must have been a horrifying and the most adventurous experience for the man. I am sure he must have used his brain to keep calm and hold the breath to show as if he is dead to escape. And for the tiger -- God is great that he did not use his extra brain.”