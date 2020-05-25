Milo the chonky cat does not like being called out for having dandruff. Watch

Updated: May 25, 2020 17:30 IST

You may have heard the phrase ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all’. Many may even believe that this is a good motto to live by. Milo the chonky cat who looks less-than-pleased about being called out for having dandruff may be a staunch supporter of the saying as well. Or maybe the kitty just doesn’t wish to go for a bath. We aren’t feline mind readers, so we’ll let you decide the cat’s stance by watching this video.

This clip was posted on TikTok on March 2. Shared by cat mom Erika on Milo’s very own account, the video has been captioned, “Someone needs to get him some head and shoulders”.

The recording starts with Milo minding his own business. Pet parent Erika calls out to him and being the good boy that he is, Milo struts over to her. Once he is seated comfortably, she says, “So, um, someone said that you have dandruff. They called you out about it.”.

Milo starts looking uncomfortable about these allegations. But his true emotions are communicated by his expressive eyes when his hooman concludes with, “Now you’re going to have to take a bath”.

Truly, the audacity of anyone commenting on Milo’s hair and all that is going on with it! Say it’s lush and beautiful, or do not say anything at all.

Since being shared, the post received over 1.5 lakh likes and over 500 comments on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to Milo the chonky cat’s dismay about having to take a shower. One person said, “Cutest cat ever”. While another individual wrote, “Aw his pupils”.

“He literally understands every word,” read one comment. Of course, he does. Who do you take Milo for?

What are your thoughts on this expressive kitty?

