“Mirror-Mirror on the wall, who is the safest of them all?” says Mumbai Police

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:48 IST

“Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the…,” chances are you’ve heard this line multiple times if you loved seeing the animated Disney movie Snow White. Now, Mumbai Police has asked something very important to the Mirror and the answer the magical piece gave is something that you must always follow.

“Mirror-Mirror on the wall, who is the safest of them all?” the department asked in the caption. They also used the hashtag #SnowWhiteAndHerSevenMasks along with their post.

As an answer to the question, Mumbai Police shared an image of Princess Snow White wearing a mask.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared just about an hour ago, the post has already gathered over 5,400 likes – and counting. It has also attracted tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop gushing over the department’s creativity. There were also a few who thanked the police for spreading awareness.

“With you around, we know we’re the safest,” wrote an Instagram user. “On point,” expressed another. “Well said,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

