Mischievous elephant sprays water on camel, video is too cute to watch

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:58 IST

If you are familiar with the movie Madagascar, you may remember how a lion, zebra, giraffe and hippo were best friends. In this clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, we see a similar friendship. Tis one between an elephant and a camel. Their video adorable and quite fun to watch.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows an elephant. The jumbo draws some water in its trunk and rushes to the side of a fence. Suddenly, it sprays the water on a camel standing nearby. Was the elephant just being naughty or did its camel friend ask for shower, who can tell. What’s certain is that this video is adorable.

Take a look at the clip:

Keeping the camel cool😎 pic.twitter.com/9szV1xcPlN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 7, 2020

Posted on October 7, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views along with 2,800 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the elephant’s naughtiness and showered their love for the video with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this playful elephant?