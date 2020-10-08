e-paper
Mischievous elephant sprays water on camel, video is too cute to watch

Mischievous elephant sprays water on camel, video is too cute to watch

Was the elephant just being naughty or did its camel friend ask for shower, who can tell.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the elephant spraying water on the camel.
The image shows the elephant spraying water on the camel.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

If you are familiar with the movie Madagascar, you may remember how a lion, zebra, giraffe and hippo were best friends. In this clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, we see a similar friendship. Tis one between an elephant and a camel. Their video adorable and quite fun to watch.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows an elephant. The jumbo draws some water in its trunk and rushes to the side of a fence. Suddenly, it sprays the water on a camel standing nearby. Was the elephant just being naughty or did its camel friend ask for shower, who can tell. What’s certain is that this video is adorable.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on October 7, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views along with 2,800 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the elephant’s naughtiness and showered their love for the video with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this playful elephant?

