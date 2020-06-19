e-paper
Jun 19, 2020-Friday
Mizoram has shops without shopkeepers, it's all about keeping faith in humanity

Mizoram has shops without shopkeepers, it’s all about keeping faith in humanity

“These shops work on principle of trust” as people can take whatever they want and keep money in the box.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Known as “Nghah Lou Dawr culture,” the tradition is all about opening shops but without the presence of the shopkeepers.
Known as “Nghah Lou Dawr culture,” the tradition is all about opening shops but without the presence of the shopkeepers.(Twitter/@MyHomeIndia)
         

Along the highway of Seling, in the forest-clad state of Mizoram, there are many shops without shopkeepers not just offering items to sell but also a very valuable lesson to anyone willing to learn. Just a few hours away from the state capital Aizawl lies the town Seling where a local community practices a unique and amazing tradition. Known as “Nghah Lou Dawr culture,” the tradition is all about opening shops but without the presence of the shopkeepers.

Every now and then, images and videos of this beautiful practice make their way onto social media. The recent one is tweeted by an NGO named My Home India. They wrote that the shopkeepers open their shops and keep a money deposit box in their store. “These shops work on principle of trust” as people can take whatever they want and keep money in the box.

They also shared an image along with the tweet:

People shared various appreciative comments on the post and chances are you’ll agree with most.

“Really proud to be an Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “Bahut badiya,” expressed another. “Love these people,” wrote a third. “It’s all about trust,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of this amazing culture?

