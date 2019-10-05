e-paper
Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Moose gets stuck in swimming pool, officials coax it out. Watch rescue video

Officers say it was unable to get itself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bedford
The moose was stuck in water for several hours.
The moose was stuck in water for several hours. (Facebook/@nhfishandgame)
         

A young moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire swimming pool has been successfully coaxed out. New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists and conservation officers were called to a Bedford home on Tuesday to help remove the young bull. It was in the water for several hours.

Officers say it was unable to get itself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.

The department posted a video of the moose looking back and forth as the team held a rope and coaxed him out. After being rescue, it scampered away.

The post attracted different comments from netizens. “Great job! Thanks for helping him. He must have been so scared,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow ! Glad the family has video for insurance if the moose hurt the pool. What claims agent would believe that?” jokingly wrote another. “Looking for love in all the wrong places,” commented a third.

Col. Kevin Jordan suggests it had to do with it being moose breeding season. He tells television station WMUR that “the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:12 IST

