e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Moscow decks up for New Year with artificial snow

Moscow decks up for New Year with artificial snow

A strip of artificial snow now lies on one of Moscow’s main avenues - Tverskaya.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Moscow
The snow was made by breaking ice at some of Moscow’s skating rinks.
The snow was made by breaking ice at some of Moscow’s skating rinks.(Twitter)
         

The Moscow authorities have dumped artificial snow in the city centre for New Year festivities, as the Russian capital witnessed the warmest December since 1886.

However, a light dusting of snow had fallen by Monday afternoon in Moscow, with more forecast later in the week, the BBC reported.

A strip of artificial snow now lies on one of Moscow’s main avenues - Tverskaya.

Similar snow “dumps” took place over the weekend at Red Square and some other sites in the city centre, which were being closed to traffic for the holiday.

A senior city hall official, Alexei Nemeryuk, said the artificial snow on Tverskaya was “a small amount to create a snowboarding hill in time for the New Year celebrations”.

The snow was made by breaking ice at some of Moscow’s skating rinks, especially the one at VDNKh, a big Soviet-era complex featuring exhibition halls and an amusement park.

On December 18, the temperature in Moscow reached 5.6 degrees Celsius, breaking a December record set in 1886.

Some residents of the capital quoted by the Moscow Times voiced disappointment at the authorities’ efforts to give them a proper Russian winter feeling, reports the BBC.

“It’s not festive at all,” said one, while another complained “it’s already turned beige or gray”.

Earlier this month, Russian climatologist Vladimir Semyonov said “such winters are a direct consequence of global warming - they will happen more frequently”.

The Russian summer this year was, however, marked by unusually severe frosts.

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Reliance Industries tops in market cap gains in 2019
Reliance Industries tops in market cap gains in 2019
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news