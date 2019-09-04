Motor Vehicles Act: Punjab cop’s cautionary song about traffic violations wins people

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:30 IST

A baton wielding police personnel in Chandigarh has wielded a pen to write lyrics advising motorists that they can’t escape after committing traffic violations. In his song, Assistant Sub Inspector Bhupinder Singh who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police, urges the motorists not to violate traffic rules. Adding that presently doing so also means paying hefty fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The song sang in Punjabi was shared by the Chandigarh Traffic Police on Facebook on September 2. Since being shared it has collected close to 500 reactions, over 186 shared, and over 118 comments.

“Now the implementation of new law has been announced. And do not complain that challans have become hefty. It will hit your kitchen budget too,” say a part of Singh’s song.

In his song, the officer and singing enthusiast also urges the youths not to drive before they attain the age of 18, otherwise their parents may land in trouble.

People couldn’t stop praising this safety-related song. “Very nice and meaningful song, sweet voice, nice personality,” wrote a Facebook user. “Very nice ji,” commented another. “Too good. Hats off to this singer,” wrote a third.

As per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a person found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000. The fine for this offence was earlier Rs 2,000.

