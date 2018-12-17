MS Dhoni buckles wife Sakshi’s shoes and Instagram goes ‘aww’

If you want a glimpse of what couple goals look like, see no further than these recent pictures of cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Pictures posted by Sakshi show Dhoni buckling her shoes and Instagram can’t seem to keep calm and move on. The pictures were promptly followed by another similar set that shows Dhoni tying a band around Sakshi’s hand. And this time too, Instagram has responded with “aww...” Have you seen the pictures yet?

With over 3.5 lakh ‘likes’ since being shared on December 15, the first set of pictures show Dhoni kneeling on the floor and buckling his wife’s shoes. “You paid for the shoes so you tie them too,” posted Sakshi along with the pictures.

Within no time, the pictures began collecting hearts on Instagram. While there were some who trolled Sakshi for sharing the pictures, many others responded to the photos with a ton of love.

“When he treats you like a princess,” says one Instagram user. “That’s the kind of man I’m looking for. He’s so grounded,” says another.

About 15 hours before writing this, Sakshi also shared another similar post. This time, the pictures show Dhoni helping her with a bracelet.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 2.5 lakh ‘likes’ and still counting.

“I’m just loving this series #relationshipgoals,” says one Instagram user. “Please keep this series going! ‘The #couplegoals series’ #imlovingit,” says another.

What do you think about the pictures?

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:32 IST