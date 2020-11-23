Nellore man bags world record title for removing 68 bottle caps in a minute with head. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:14 IST

Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy has set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head.

He broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Guinness World Records tweeted: “The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India.”

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME! 🤕



NEW RECORD: The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India. #GWRDay pic.twitter.com/u8CQR3cQUS — Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) November 18, 2020

The clip has garnered over 1,700 views on Twitter. People dropped many congratulatory messages for the amazing feat in the comments section.