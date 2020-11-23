e-paper
Nellore man bags world record title for removing 68 bottle caps in a minute with head. Watch

Prabhakar Reddy broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Nellore, Andhra Pradesh
Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps.
Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy has set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head.

He broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Guinness World Records tweeted: “The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India.”

The clip has garnered over 1,700 views on Twitter. People dropped many congratulatory messages for the amazing feat in the comments section.

