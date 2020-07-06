e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netizens hilariously comply

Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netizens hilariously comply

“When you don’t remember what was the plot of Dark,” read one tweet on the thread.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a still from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
The image shows a still from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Netflix/@NetflixIndia)
         

Many of you probably still remember some lines from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. From, “Pyar dosti hai” to the classic, “Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge”. Now, Netflix India is giving tweeple a chance to come up with creative phrases of their own by captioning this still from the romantic drama.

An image of actress Kajol playing the character Anjali was shared on Twitter on July 5 from Netflix India’s official account. “Caption this,” reads the text posted alongside the photograph.

With almost 500 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes, the tweet got a lot of traction on the micro-blogging application. Twitter users didn’t hold back and let their creative juices flow. These were some of the funniest ‘caption this’ responses on the thread.

One person said, “When you see somebody eat ketchup with pizza”. Another individual wrote, “When you don’t remember what was the plot of Dark”.

The Dark references didn’t just stop there though. “Me after every 5 minutes while watching Dark - Who are you?” read a comment. While somebody else stated, “When you’re among the few who haven’t watched dark yet”.

“When you complete a whole series in the nighttime, and you feel that your life is totally empty and have nothing to look forward to anymore,” read another highly relatable tweet.

The chuckles carried on with one person declaring, “Me trying out makeup tutorials and then realizing what a disaster I have done”. “When you made Maggi for yourself, but your younger cousins are in the house now,” joked a Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on these responses? Any that spoke directly to your soul? Additionally, can you think of a funny caption for the photo?

Also Read | Tweeple caption this famous Kajol scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, it’s almost as funny as the original

tags
top news
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In