Netizens made scarfs and blankets based on weather of 2020. Check out their impressive artwork

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:51 IST

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, then you may have seen the hashtags #TemperatureBlanket and #TemperatureScarf trending on the micro-blogging platform. If you’re a knitting enthusiast, then you probably already know what these terms mean. In fact, you may have even created your very own temperature blanket or scarf. However, if you’re not someone who knits for fun and are wondering what these words mean, then ponder no more. A temperature blanket or scarf is the end product of an exciting art project. Herein, the maker knits or crochets one or two rows every day for a year using threads of varying colours depending on the temperature outside.

With 2020 behind us, many netizens shared pictures of such temperature blankets and scarfs they created based on this past year’s weather. To say that their creations are impressive would be an understatement.

So, here are some posts that tweeple shared showcasing the temperature blankets and scarfs they created. Get prepared to be amazed as you check them out:

This woman’s temperature scarf is 3 meters long and has 732 rows.

Well here it is: 2020's weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool. My small world and I have sat together every day; I witnessed its dramas and joys and it witnessed mine. Now I get to see this cycle play out all over again, all new. What a gift that is. pic.twitter.com/rxKEYxvKVU — Josie George (@porridgebrain) January 1, 2021

That looks super cute, doesn’t it?

The scarf of 2020 is finished! It is ridiculously long! It is multicoloured! But it records the temperature every day this year and that is very satisfying. pic.twitter.com/qoc9NwMQ8O — Vicki (@outspreadwings) January 1, 2021

Who wouldn’t wish to use such a cosy looking blanket that also reflects the temperature of this past year?

Happy new year everyone 🥳 last night saw the end of the 2020 temperature blanket showing the low and high for every day. Now onto the next project ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ii5ESLr0nP — Jade Eyles (@Seismic_Jade) January 1, 2021

What could be cuter than a cat? A cat in a blanket, of course.

I finished my 2020 temperature blanket with an hour to spare. pic.twitter.com/GMCbv2hyEX — Jodi Chromey (@jodiwilldare) January 1, 2021

Here are some other similar tweets:

Data knitting update: There was lots of scope for yarn based activities in 2020, so here’s my completed record of the year in weather - changing colours in bands of 5 degrees. Come back next year to see how 2021 compares! pic.twitter.com/Ixf15kUMu8 — Gillian Frigerio (@GillFrigerio) January 1, 2021

Well, it's finally finished. My ridiculously long and impractical 2020 temperature blanket (January at the top, yesterday at the bottom). You can't really see the difference between the blue and the purple rows in the photo, but there's been a lot of purple recently. pic.twitter.com/YClX1NU5hL — Geraldine Rowe (@GeraldineRowe) January 1, 2021

And for your New Year’s entertainment- my #temperature scarf with our birthdates labeled. I loved doing it this year and I’m going to make another, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ac3j825ewE — Jennifer Fairbanks (@JenFairbanks8) December 31, 2020

What are your thoughts on these temperature scarfs and blankets? Did you have a favourite or did you like all of them equally?