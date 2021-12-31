New Year’s Eve: Tweeple share memes on their ‘plans’. Do you relate to any?

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:07 IST

The year 2020 has been like a rollercoaster ride for most across the globe. Expectedly, people are eager to welcome 2021. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, most people have modified their plans for New Year’s Eve according to the proper safety protocols. The government has also imposed night curfews in several cities across India to ensure safety. Now, a few creative minds on Twitter have decided to share memes highlighting the altered plans. Chances are, you’ll be agreeing to some or all the memes.

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter that may make your chuckle and also remind you to stay home and stay safe.

All those in favour of staying home say aye!

someone:- new year k din tera plan kya he....

me:- pic.twitter.com/exDbFJc1bT — smriti💙 (@lovefordarshan) December 29, 2020

"What’s your new year plan?"



Me plan: pic.twitter.com/hHZTWNEuSp — Ｇｌｏｏｍｙ演スォ (@livingdarknsad) December 30, 2020

Reminding people to stay home in Yashraj Mukhate style

me making new year's eve plans pic.twitter.com/IyIz6rRWzT — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2020

Imagining 2019 and sobbing digitally

Aur bhai, New Year's ka kya plan hai?



— Last heard in 2019 AD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 30, 2020

Some responses you can give when asked about New Year plans

Everyone :- Have some plan for new year?

Me :- pic.twitter.com/qtD71D3l8n — Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) December 24, 2020

My reaction to those who will ask what is your new year plan #NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/z5QcG3NQvo — Anjali Shukla (@Anjali_Shuklaa) December 30, 2020

Who better than Mindy Kaling to describe our present feelings?

Someone just asked me if I have any new year plans and I almost threw up — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 31, 2020

What do you think of these memes? Did you relate to any of them?