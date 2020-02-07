e-paper
Home / It's Viral / No, Supreme Court didn’t approve logo for teachers to put on vehicles. The claim is false

No, Supreme Court didn’t approve logo for teachers to put on vehicles. The claim is false

The fake news was debunked by PIB’s Fact Check handle.

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The claim is false. (Twitter/PIB)
         

In case you have come across posts which claim that Supreme Court has approved a logo for the teachers to put on their vehicle, beware – the claim is false. The fake news was debunked in a tweet shared by government of India’s press information bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check handle.

“Claim: Supreme court has approved a logo for the teachers to put on their vehicles. Reality: This is a #FAKENEWS. No such directive has been given by SC,” PIB tweeted.

Along with the tweet, they also shared an image which many are sharing. The image shows a sun, a book, and a pen inside cupped hands. The book also reads “I want. I can. I will”.

Last month, PIB tweeted and debunked news about a false government job listing. Messages and emails regarding a job under Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana were being shared online. PIB busted the false job listing and confirmed that the scheme does not exist.

