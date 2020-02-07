No, Supreme Court didn’t approve logo for teachers to put on vehicles. The claim is false

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:20 IST

In case you have come across posts which claim that Supreme Court has approved a logo for the teachers to put on their vehicle, beware – the claim is false. The fake news was debunked in a tweet shared by government of India’s press information bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check handle.

“Claim: Supreme court has approved a logo for the teachers to put on their vehicles. Reality: This is a #FAKENEWS. No such directive has been given by SC,” PIB tweeted.

Along with the tweet, they also shared an image which many are sharing. The image shows a sun, a book, and a pen inside cupped hands. The book also reads “I want. I can. I will”.

Claim: Supreme court has Approved a logo for the teachers to put on their vehicles



Reality: This is a #FAKENEWS. No such directive has been given by SC. pic.twitter.com/Gt5jMnEPpC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 6, 2020

Last month, PIB tweeted and debunked news about a false government job listing. Messages and emails regarding a job under Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana were being shared online. PIB busted the false job listing and confirmed that the scheme does not exist.