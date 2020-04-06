No, WHO didn’t issue protocol on lockdown in phases. Don’t believe the fake WhatsApp forward

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:45 IST

India is presently under lockdown for 21 days and people are anxious about what the government’s next decision will be once this period ends. Amid this, a viral message attributed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is being widely circulated, especially on WhatsApp. It claims that WHO has issued a protocol on lockdown in phases to fight against the deadly coronavirus. The misleading claim, however, is fake. Don’t believe it.

The false message claims that the lockdown will be extend till June to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. It even chalks out a timeline of the proposed extended lockdown along with relaxation periods in between.

Here’s the message which is being shared by many, especially on WhatsApp.

The false claim is being shared on WhatsApp,

WHO took to Twitter to rubbish the claim. “Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns,” they tweeted.

Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE.

WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @UNinIndia — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) April 5, 2020

PIB’s Fact Check handle also tweeted that the claim is fake and mentioned the post by WHO.

#PIBFactCheck



Claim : A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on whatsapp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule.



Fact : @WHO has already tweeted it as #Fake ⬇️https://t.co/GB7rQ0t9lJ pic.twitter.com/3M5RBLoA3i — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2020

So, if you come across any message about WHO’s protocol for lockdown in phases, don’t believe it or forward it. It’s fake.

