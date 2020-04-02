e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Press Information Bureau sets up coronavirus fact check unit

Press Information Bureau sets up coronavirus fact check unit

The unit will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the government’s decisions and developments and progress on COVID 19

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The image shows the official logo of Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The image shows the official logo of Press Information Bureau (PIB). (Twitter/PIB)
         
Highlights
  • PIB has launched a specified fact checking unit related to COVID-19 news
  • One can verify the authenticity of different content through email
  • The unit will also release a daily bulletin

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time.

It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the government’s decisions and developments and progress on COVID 19. The first bulletin was released on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.

An official release said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a technical group to clarify any doubts in the minds of people on any technical aspect of COVID 19.

The Ministry has also issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues amongst migrants.

The Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday wrote to all state governments informing them of the formation of 11 Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act with a clear cut mandate to decide on various aspects in the management of COVID 19.

A request has been made for the creation of a similar mechanism at the state level.

The release said that state governments have also been requested to engage volunteers to supervise the welfare activities of migrants.

Also Read | IIT Bombay launches fact-checking platform that helps verify fake COVID-19 news

tags
top news
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,965, death toll touches 50:Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,965, death toll touches 50:Health Ministry
‘Biggest challenge is fighting stigma’: Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19
‘Biggest challenge is fighting stigma’: Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
Zoom confirms its video calls are not encrypted, gets hacked
Zoom confirms its video calls are not encrypted, gets hacked
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news